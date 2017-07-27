Senate probes harassment of Nigerians in Bakassi Peninsula

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

‎‎The Senate vowed to investigate the recent harassment of Bakassi indigens in Cameroon which led to the death of some Nigerians and their mass return.

The Upper Chamber equally directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately submit the Green Tree Agreement entered into by Nigeria and Cameroon on June 12, 2006 for ratification.

The Upper Chamber further called on the Cameroonian Government to respect the provisions of the agreement entered into with Nigeria on the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula.

This followed a six-point motion by Sen. Rose Oko(PDP-Cross River) and co-sponsored by five other lawmakers.

The Senate also called on the executive arm of government to come up with a clear policy on the protection of indigenes in the Diaspora, including Cameroon.

While condemning activities of the Cameroonian gendarmes against Nigerians in the Bakassi Peninsula, the senate further called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately send relief to returnees.

Presenting the motion, Sen. Oko, said the Bakassi indigenes of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States had resided in the geographic area known as the Bakassi Peninsula for generations.

She added that following agreements and treaties from 1885 between Britain, Germany and France over the boundary between Nigeria and Cameroon and actions between the two governments, the ownership of the Bakassi Peninsula became contentious.

According to her, Cameroon on March 29, 1994, took the matter to the International Court of Justice(ICJ) and on Oct. 10, 2002, the court ruled in favour of Cameroon.

She stressed that following the judgment, the two countries signed the Green Tree Agreement with several provisions that would not affect Nigeria negatively.

“The Green Tree Agreement provided that Cameroon would not force Nigerian nationals living in Bakassi Peninsula