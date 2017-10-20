Senate probes Paris Club refund, bailout to states

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday said it will probe how the Paris Club refunds and other bailout funds doled out to state governors by President Muhammadu Buhari were approved.

Peoples Daily report that, the move by the Upper Chamber is not unconnected to the nonpayment of salaries and pension by the state overnors.

The Federal government had released the breakdown of payments to the 36 states as refund of “over-deductions on Paris Club, London Club Loans and Multilateral debts on the accounts of States and Local Governments (1995-2002).”

The latest payment is the second tranche of the refunds to the states with a total of N243.8 billion released to the 36 states and Abuja in the second tranche.

President Buhari while releasing the second tranche of Paris Club refund to States totaling N243. 795 billion, had urged the States Governors to use a major part of the funds to offset salaries, pensions and other allowances been owed workers in their respective states.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu ( Imo East) sought the leave of the senate to move a motion on the matter during Thursday’splenary.

He queried the legality of the funds given to governors by President Buhari.

Presidentof the Senate Bukola Saraki, who presided over the session, sought and got the leave of his colleagues and approved that the proper motion be brought by Anyanwu, to the floor on another legislative day.