Senate probes sale of 42 banned anti malaria drugs

Okays 5 yrs jail term for fake whistle blowers

By Christiana Ekpa and Christiana Ekpa

Senate has directed its Committee on Health to urgently investigate the allegation of stockpiling, sale and consumption of 42 anti- malaria drugs banned by the European Union in the country.

This is just as the senate yesterday approved five years jail term or ten million naira fine against false whistle blowers, as a stringent measure to discourage Nigerians from abusing the whilst blowing policy of the federal government.

The list of the EU blacklisted drugs are: Alaxin 60mg tablet, B/8 Alaxin oral suspension, FL 80ml Amodiaquine 200mg compressed, B/1000 Amodiaquine 200 mg compressed B/1000 Arinate 100mg tablet (artesunate), B/6 Arinate 50mg tablet artesunate) B/6 Arsumax 50mg tablet (artesunate) B/12 Artemax 60 mg tablet (dihydroartemisinine) B/8 Artemedine 40 mg capsule (artemether) B/12 Artemedine 50 mg tablet (artemether) B/12 Artenam 50 mg tablet (artemether) B/14 Artenam 60 mg tablet (artemether) B/8 Artesiane 300 mg child powder oral suspension (artemether) FL/38g

Artesunate 100mg tablet compressed B/120 Artesunate 50 mg tablet B/120 Artexin 60mg tablet (dihydroartemisinine) B/8 Camoquin 200 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/9 Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/25 blisters Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/55 blisters Camoquin 200 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/24 Camoquin 600 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/3 Camoquin oral suspension 50mg/5ml (amodiaquine)FL/60ml Cotecxin oral suspension (dihydroartemisinine) FL/80ml Cotecxin 60mg tablet (dihydroartemisinine) B/8 Daraprim tablet (pyrimethamine) B/30 Falcinil 50mg tablet (artesunate) B/12 Flavoquine oral suspension 50 mg/5ml (amodiaquine) FL/90ml

Flavoquine 200 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/16 Flavoquine 200 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/240 Gunate strong tablet (artesunate) B/6 gvs labs Tvitter powder oral suspension (artemether) FL/100ml Half an 250 mg tablet (halofantrine) B/6 Half an 250 mg tablet (halofantrine) B/120 Halfan oral suspension 5mg/5ml (halofantrine) FL/45ml Malartin 200mg tablet (artesunate) B/6 Malartin 50mg tablet (artesunate) B/12 mmh-malarex 450 mg capsule (peschiara fuchsiaefolia) B/20

Paludrine 100mg tablet (proguanil) B/56 Plasmotrim 200mg tablet (artesunate) B/25 blisters/6 Plasmotrim 200mg tablet (artesunate) B/6 Plasmotrim 50mg lactab (artesunate) B/12 Plasmotrim 50 mg lactab (artesunate) B/25 blisters/

This position of the senate was informed by the adopted motion sponsored by senator Theodore Orji representing Abia central senatorial district titled, ‘anti-malaria drugs banned by European Union, still being sold and consumed in Nigeria; the need for senate to investigate’.

In his lead debate, Orji said the anti-malaria drugs banned in Europe were still being stockpiled, sold and consumed country-wide. He further affirmed that the reason for the ban of the drugs was because they cause kidney failure.

Also, EU countries were warned not to stock any drugs containing substances like plasmotrin, artequin, co-arinate, arco, artecon and dialquin, yet, they are found to be, hitherto, stockpiled, sold and consumed in the country.

And Professor Mike Ogirima, president of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, was said to have confirmed the delisting of those dangerous drugs.

However, it was uncovered that the drugs are not even effective for the treatment of malaria as they are used by a combination therapy.

Against the backdrop of the dangers, senate has blamed

> the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) for not adequately waging the war against the influx of fake and sub-standard items into the country.

Further, the red chamber observed that drugs in the banned list are very popular and moved, particularly to the rural communities where there are little or no knowledge of the dangers and obtained across the counter with or without prescription.

The jail term specified for fake whistle blowers was contained in the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary Human Rights and Legal Matter, which was submitted by the chairman, David Umaru, (APC Niger State).

Titled “A Bill for an Act to provide for the manner in which an Individual may in the Public Interest disclose Information that relates to Unlawful or other Illegal Conducts or Corrupt Practices of Others to provide for the Protection against Victimisation of Persons who make this Disclosures and to provide for a Fund to Reward these Individuals who make the Disclosure and for Related Matters, 2017”.

Presenting report on the bill at plenary, sen. Umaru, said the committee did a thorough job to ensure the bill stood the test of time.

He said the bill would facilitate and encourage the disclosure of improper conduct by persons, public officers and corporate bodies both private and public.

According to him, the bill when passed and signed into law would ensures that matters disclosed were properly investigated and handled appropriately in accordance with the law.

The chairman further said the bill would ensure adequate protection to whistle blowers from reprisals, victimisation, isolation and humiliation, which are some of the consequences of whistle blowing.

“This legal framework also contemplates financial reward for any disclosure that leads to discovery and recovery of funds, properties and so on, so as to serve as incentive to potential whistleblowers.

“On the whole this mechanism is a recognised concept which has been adopted by many countries of the world and it has helped in the fight against corruption.

“Further inputs that were not contemplated in the bill was included as we carried an extensive research to ensure it met international best practice that will enable it stand the test of time.’’

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, commended the lawmakers for their dedication to ensuring that the bill scaled third reading.

He said the passage of the bill was one of the efforts of the National Assembly to ensuring the fight against corruption in the country.

He said, “a landmark has been made today and this will definitely help patriotic individuals who risk their lives in the fight against corruption.

“This law will be able to protect them and encourage others. This is part of our commitment to supporting the government in the fight against corruption.’’