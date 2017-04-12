Senate protects Kashamu from extradition to USA

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday urged that, Senator Buruji Kashamu, (Ogun East) should be made to face trail in Nigeria Court, after considering report of its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Our correspondent reports that, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago, Illinois, affirmed the ruling of a lower court for extradition of Ogun State senator, Buruji Kashamu, to stand trial for drugs crimes offences and money laundering.

The Federal Court of Appeal also filed a petition to review and reverse the ruling, in response to the ruling of the USA

Presenting his committee report on the petition by Senator Kashamu Lawyers, the chairman of the committee Senator Samuel Anyanwu recommended that the Ogun senator should face trail in Nigerian court not USA.

The report of the committee equally seek to halt planned forceful transport of Senator Buruji Kashamu to USA over alleged drug peddling,

Responding, the Senate President Bukola Saraki said that the accused Senator should be made to face trail in Nigeria and call for acceptance of the committee recommendation.