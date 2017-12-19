Senate queries Fashola over N888m allocation for cars

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday blasted the Ministry of Power, over its budgetary allocation of N888million for buying of cars and N100m for managing of documents within its purview.

This was just as the Committee threw out the 2018 budget proposal of the Ministry after it poked at almost every item on the document and found it to be filled with repetitions from that of the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN

The Upper Chamber equally faulted Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola for failing to prepare adequately to defend the 2018 budget of his ministry.

It will be recalled that, the minister of power fashola, had been sent back by the committee when he appeared for the defence without relevant documents.

It equally kicked against another N500million budgeted for monitoring of projects amongst other expenditure projections in 2018 Budget proposals.

Chairman of the senate committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who led other senators in the budget defence as the drilled the minister of state for power mustapha Baba Shahuru and his directors threw out the budget.

The committee asked the minister of state who obviously didnt have answers to the questions to go back and prepare adequately.