Senate rejects devolution of power to states

By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi Abuja

Senate, yesterday, rejected the recommendations by its committee on the review of the 1999 constitution (as amended) to provide the devolution of powers, that will give more legislative powers to states from the centre.

The Red Chamber also voted against 35% affirmative action for women as ministers while it voted in favour of Independent candidacy for elections in Nigeria.

The Red Chamber also voted in favour of immunity in respect of words spoken or written at plenary sessions or at committee proceedings

Senate equally approved the procedure for overriding President veto in Constitutional Alteration and to remove the law- making powers of the Executive Arm of Government.

The Senate rejected of the recommendation, followed clause by clause voting on the 33-item recommendations on 33 bills processed by the Review Committee and presented to the Chamber for approval.

It also rejected the Citizenship and Indigeneship seeking to alter section 25 of the Constitution to guarantee a married woman’s right to choosing either her indigeneship by birth or by marriage.

One of those bills proposed that the Second Schedule, Parts I and II of the Constitution be altered, to move certain items to the Concurrent Legislative List to give more legislative powers to States.

The bill, among other intensions, delineated the extent to which the federal legislature and state assemblies could legislate on the items that had been moved to the Concurrent Legislative List.

The apex legislative chamber also rejected the one of the recommendations, seeking to alter the Constitution to delete the Land Use Act from the Constitution so that it could be subject to the regular process of amendment.

When the recommendations of the report were being debated on Tuesday, some senators, particularly those of the northern extraction, vehemently opposed these two items, threatening to vote against it, which they truly effected at yesterday’s exercise.

Senate further voted in support of the Local Government Autonomy and areas up for amendment in the 1999 Constitution.

Also the separation of the office of the Minister and Commissioner of Justice from the Attorney General of the Federation and of states to create an independent office of the Attorney General of the Federation insulated from partisanship, was approved.

The lawmakers voted in favour of the amendments that the President must nominate Ministers within 30 days and attach the portfolios of the Ministers to the Senate when sending for confirmation.

The Upper Chamber also voted in favour of the ammendment that the appointment of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory must come from the Indigen

Also approved restriction of tenure of President and Governor to run for just one term.

The clause makes it obligatory for the President to deliver a State of the Nation address in a joint session of the National Assembly.

97 senators were in attendance during the Wednesday plenary

29 bills out of the 33 clauses recommended by the committee was passes while 4 clauses was rejected.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in his remark after the conclusion of the Constitution Amendment Process, said the senate has laid a new foundation for a new Nigeria.

“This is an exercise for which we gave a promise and we have kept to it. Definitely, we have made history this afternoon with the exercise that we have carried out not only in the timing or the content of the exercise that we have carried out today, what we have done today definitely is to lay the foundation for a far-reaching reform of our political, economic and social development.

“We have addressed issues that have held our country down for many years. We have addressed the issue of saving money earned by the Federation which has always been an issue in this country for many years.

“We have also by the amendments shown our commitment to the fight against corruption by providing for separation and financial autonomy for the offices of the Accountant General, Auditor-General and particularly, the Attorney General.

“More importantly also, we have opened the road for a new Nigeria where younger people can be elected into all the positions. Also, by the work we have done today, we have helped to improve administration at the local government level which will strengthen our democracy by and large, ensure more credible elections by some of the provisions that we have passed.

“ More importantly, we have introduced constitutional provisions that would help our judiciary in timely dispensation of Justice. By these 29 Bills, Distinguished Senators, I will say that we have laid a new foundation for a new Nigeria that will be more committed, create opportunities for our young people and place us firmly among the nations of the world that are really prepared for the years ahead. To be part of that history is a great honour for all of us and I want to thank you, my colleagues. May God Almighty bless Nigeria.

“ I want to thank all our colleagues. I want to really commend and appreciate the efforts of our Deputy Senate President and all members of the Constitution Review Committee”