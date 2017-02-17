Senate rejects N620,000 revenue generation of Culture, Tourism sector

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Senate committee on culture and Tourism yesterday rejected the N620, 000 revenue generation by Tourism sector of the Federal Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, saying it is unacceptable.

The chairman of the committee, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide disclosed this at budget defence of the Culture and sector before the Committee.

Urhoghide, while acknowledging that the cultural sector was not a revenue generating agency, frowned at the level of generated revenue by the Tourism industry.

“In the proponents of budgeting, it is not only about expenditure but also about revenue generation. It is only in Nigeria that our MDAs talk a lot about expenditure and not about revenue. Even the federal Government, before the budget proposal, comes with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to tell us the picture of the revenue profile,” he said.

He called on the ministry to do everything within its reach to reduce wastage in personnel cost.

Earlier, the Minister of information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed said the culture sector of the ministry spent N210 million on the establishment of six additional cultural industry centres across the country.

According to Mohammed, over the years the ministry had established 12 cultural industry centres across the 6 geo-political zones.

“For the 2016 appropriation, the ministry was given N210 million to establish six additional cultural industry centres.

“At the various intervention and interaction with the National Assembly, it was agreed that rather than built six additional centres only three more should be built so that the existing centre would be made more functional.”

He said that the three centres were established in Benin, Badagry and Yola, noting that in 2016, a seven-man committee was set up for the implementation and continuation of government awards and recognition of indigenous crafts in schools.

“We also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNESCO and Japanese Trust Fund to help in safe guarding Nigeria’s cultural heritage.”

The minister said the culture sector had succeeded in making the Argungun Festival as an intangible world festival.

He disclosed that for the overhead cost, N766.5 million was appropriated but only N561.7 million was released representing 73 per cent.

“The capital appropriation for 2016 is N327.2 million to undertake establishment of cultural centres, lands acquisition, and study tour, among others.”

While saying that they generated N620, 000 in 2016, Mohammed added that they encountered challenges ranging from delay in release of fund, lack of political will and cumbersome residual list.

He said the ministry had continued to strive to fulfil its mandate.

Mohammed nonetheless said the budget proposal for 2017 for the entire ministry was N3.5 billion with salaries and wages having N3.9 billion and social contributions of pensions and NHIS was N385 million.