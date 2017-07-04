Senate suspends confirmation of executive nominees

Share This





















• Wants Osinbajo to recant comments on its power

By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate after it resumption from Sallah break, yesterday suspended all issues relating to the confirmation of nominees from the Presidency over what it termed as Executive move to reduce its legislative Power.

Senate equally urged acting President Yemi Osinbajo to respect the constitution and laws enacted by the National assembly as related to confirmation of appointments.

It also asked the acting president to withdraw his earlier statement that the Senate did not have powers to confirm some officers and henceforth adhere to the constitution of Nigeria.

This followed the presentation of a letter from the acting President for the confirmation of Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission and read by the senate President Bukola Saraki.

The letter reads, “In compliance with the provisions of section 8 (1) (a) of the National Lottery Act 2005, I write to forward the name of Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as the nominee for the position of Director General National Lottery Regulatory Commission for the consideration and confirmation of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If confirmed, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila will serve for an initial period of four years and may be reappointed for a further term of four (4) years and may be reappointed for further term of four years and no more”

“The curriculum vitae of Lanre Gbajabiamilami is attached for your perusal. It is therefore my hope that the Distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will consider and confirm the appointment of the nominee in the usual expeditious manners. Please accept Mr. Senate President the assurance of my highest regards always”

In a swift reaton, Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima (APC-Zamafara) who came under point of order 14 as regards the letter of confirmation, reminded the Senate that the Acting President, has once stated that the Senate doesn’t have the power to confirm.

Yerima further insisted that the issue must be clarified by the Senate before going ahead with the consideration of the request

Similarly, Isa Misau (APC-Bauchi) said the matter was hypocritical, adding that the action of the Executive was aimed at stopping the National Assembly from performing its functions.

He decried the situation whereby there was corruption in appointment of office holders.

“We are here to serve the people. We must show the people that we stand for the truth. If we are not able to face these challenges, there will come a time when someone will tell us that we cannot come to the National Assembly anymore”

“This is blackmail. This is an issue of double standard,” Misau said.

He further said that if the government was not ready for democracy, it should propose another form of government.

Also Sam Anyanwu (PDP-Imo) said he was surprised that the Senate was still reading letters of confirmation from the Presidency.

“We must take a stand. If the leadership does not do anything about this matter within four days, we will go against the leadership of the Senate,” he said.

Another lawmaker Senator George Sekibo who was sacked by Tribunal last week Thursday said the Senate should suspend the request till the issue of power of confirmation is cleared.

On his part Senator Sola Adeyeye representing Osun Central, in his view, said that every public servant is to obey the Law of the country as no one is given an exception to dance around the law

Also the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu emphasized that the law must be obeyed.

“It is important for the Executive to understand the position of the constitution and the procedure for the appointment and tenure for the nominees”

In his ruling the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki said that the matter needs to be addressed and put behind the Senate, stressing that the constitution and laws enacted by National Assembly must be respected.

“Distinguished colleagues, let me thank Senator Yerima for coming under Privileges. I think this matter is a very important matter but I think we need to address it once and for all and put it behind us. Because as a society, we can’t pass laws and say these laws are not being obeyed”

“It is very clear these resolutions as passed must be acted upon by the Acting President and ensure that we continue to respect our democracy, our laws and constitution. “