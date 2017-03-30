Senate suspends Ndume for 6 months over Saraki, Melaye

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday slammed its former Leader, Ali Ndume, six months suspension as a punishment for leading senate to probe a false allegation leveled by a social media against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Chairman Senate committee on Federal Capital Territory, Dino Melaye.

This is equally as it cleared the Senate President and his co accused, senator Melaye of any involvement in the allegedly impounded Range Rover Jeep (bullet proof), and the forgery certificate scandal respectively.

Recall that senator Ndume had on Tuesday last week, through a point of Order 14 and 15 of the Senate standing rule, brought a motion over a newspaper and social media publication, which reported that the Senate President was using the senate to fight the Customs Comptroller General for impounding his Range Rover Jeep which he reportedly imported with fake customs papers.

Other allegation to which the ex leader of the upper chamber drew the attention of senate to was the publication in a newspaper which claimed that senator Dino Melaye did not graduate from the Amadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna state as he claimed in the documents he submitted to the senate.

However, sequel to these allegations, exhibits of which he laid before the Senate, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu, who presided over the plenary, referred the matter to the Senate committee on Ethics, Public Petitions and Privileges, to investigate it and report back in tai weeks.

However, during the probe, in which the Senate President appeared also, the said N298 million SUV Jeep was said to have been imported for the use of National Assembly and not for Saraki’s use. Though it was ascertained that as reported by the online media, the customs papers with which the Jeep was bought were fake, according to the importer, Tokumbo Akindele.

Similarly, the Vice Chancellor of the Amadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, also disputed the publication in the newspaper and said that Senator Dino Melaye graduated with third class degree from the university in the third semester of 2000 Academic session.

But while presenting the report of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, the chairman, Samuel Anyanwu, recommended that the senate should suspend Ndume for one hundred and eight one days, to serve as a deterrence for other senators that may be planing to bring the institution of the Senate to disrepute.

“After due consideration of the matter as revealed by different parties to the case, the committee recommends that the Senate do suspend senator Mohammed Ali Ndume for bringing senator Dino Melaye, his colleague, and the institution of the Senate to unbearable disrepute at this time of our national life when caution, patriotism, careful consideration and due diligence should be our watchwords”, Anyanwu’s committee recommended in the report.

The report which was signed by seven out of the thirteen members of the committee also recommended that the suspension is with effect from yesterday 28th March, and will last for one hundred and eighty one days.

Those that signed the recommendation of the committee in the report are Samuel Anyanwu, who is the chairman, Peter Nwoboshi, Jeremiah Usani, Obinna Ogba, Omotayo Alasoadura, Mathew Urhoghide, Mao Ohuabunwa.

Those who did not sign are Mohammed Shitu, Binta Garba and Ovie Omo Agege, Dino Melaye, Omogunwa Yele, Bala Na’Allah. The Senate Ethics committee has a ratio of seven All Progressives Congress (APC) members and six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members.

However, before the senate adopted the recommendations of the Committee, the embattled ex Senate Leader was sighted storming out of the chambers shortly before the senate commenced consideration of the report.

Meanwhile, during the consideration of the Ethics committee’s report which lasted for a short while, some of the senators had sought a soft landing for senator Ndume, by asking the Senate to forgive him and grant him pardon.

According to senator Yusuf Yele, all the senators are above fifty years and should be well guided, adding that from the probe, wrong had bend done to both the Senate President and senator Dino Melaye.

Also speaking against the proposed suspension, senator Umaru Kurfi, said Ndume has actually made a mistake, adding that nobody is above mistake, hence he should be forgiven. He recalled that Ndume was senate Leader before he was just removed, adding that he is only reacting out of provocation.

However, Jibril Barau, in his remarks, cautioned senators against bring trivialities to the Senate, describing the chamber as the highest assembly in the country, and should not be brought into disrepute.