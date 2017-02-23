Senate to Osinbajo: Assent our Bills or be vetoed

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday withheld assent on four bills passed and forwarded to the Presidency by the National Assembly last year, even as the Senate kicked against such action, threatening to veto the Acting President.

Osinbajo in a four separate letters dated February 7 and read on the floor of the senate by the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, cited various reasons why he could not sign them into law .

The amended laws on which presidential assents were denied are Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill, 2016; National Lottery (Amendment) Bill, 2016; Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2016; and the Currency Conversion and Freezing Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Osinbajo, while explaining reasons for his action, said the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2016 for example, had issues with “board composition, funding arrangement, limitation of liability of funds and proposals to increase levels of uncollateralized loans from N5, 000 to N 250, 000”.

On the Currency Conversion and Freezing Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Osinbaajo cited concerns regarding modalities for the communication assets forfeiture orders for his refusal to sign the bill.

The letters reads as follows:

“Pursuant to section 58(4) of the constitution, i hereby convey to the senate my decision to withhold assent to the National Lottery Amendment Bill 2016 recently passed by the National Assembly”

“The rationale for withholding assent to the Bill is the existence of a pending legal challenge to the competence of the National Assembly to legislate on the subject matter. Distinguished Senate President please accept the assurances of my highest considerations”

“Pursuant to session 58(4) of the construction, i hereby convey to the senate my decision to withholds assent to the dangerous drugs amendment 2016 recently passed by the National Assembly. The rationale for withholding assent to the bill are the concerns regarding certain words and phrases utilized in the draft Bill that may be inconsistent with the principal Act”

“For example section 6 of the Bill with section 21 of the principal Act and the spirit behind the proposed amendments. Distinguished Senate President please accept the assurances of my highest considerations”

“Dear Senate President withholding of assent to the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme amendment Bill 2016.

“Pursuant to session 58(4) of the constitution, I hereby convey to the senate my decision to withhold assent to the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund amendment Bill 2016 recently passed by the National Assembly.

“The reasons for withholding assent to the Bill are the concerns surrounding board composition, funding arrangements, limitation of liability of funds and proposals to increase level of uncollateralised loans from N5000 to N250, 000. Distinguished Senate President please accept the assurances of my highest considerations”

“Dear Senate President withholding of assent to currency conversion freezing order amendment Bill 2016.

Pursuant of section 58(4) of the constitution, I herby convey to the senate my decision to withhold assent the currency conversion freezing order amendment Bill 2016 reently passed by the National Assembly”

“The rationale for withholding assent to the Bill is the concern regarding modality for the communication of asset for future holders. Distinguished Senate President please accept the assurances of my highest considerations”

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) raised a point of order to challenge the decision of the Acting President, saying that; “Withholding assent to the Bill being passed by this house on lottery. Iam particularly raising this because i am the mover of that bill or the sponsor of that Bill.

Melaye who came under Section 413 of the constitution, said the legislative powers of the federal republic of Nigeria shall be vested in the National Assembly for the federation which shall consist of a senate and the House of Representatives.

“2.The National Assembly shall have powers to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the federation or any part thereof with respect to any matter included in the exclusive list set out in part one of the second schedule of the constitution.

“The explanation for withholding the assent as stipulated in the letter by the Acting President is because there is pending litigation on this matter

“Democracy is standing on the basic principle of the powers of separation and it has divided it into three: the legislative, the executive and the judiciary. And the powers of the executive is in section 4 of the constitution. While the powers of the legislative to implement these laws is vested in chapter 5, while the power to interpret these laws is deposited in section 6.

“The role of the executive is to carry out their fundamental objectives by signing anything that has being passed by this house. if withheld, it become so dangerous for our democracy and our powers to legislate have being taken away from us as enshrined in chapter 4 of the constitution.

“ So the role of the executive is to assent to any law passed by this house and anyone who has problem with it can go to court in compliance with the provision of section 6 of the constitution . May it not be a pathway for democracy if we keep quiet and allow the power of the legislature to be usurped by the noncompliance to the provisions of the constitution”

Also senate George Sekibo (Rivers East) said the National Assembly has power to override the veto of the president.

Responding Saraki said “we will refer this to our legal department to give us advise on the interpretations to some of the things for us to be properly guided. It is a matter that we must take seriously because it goes down to the issue of separation of power”