Senate urges FG to compensate Ile-Ife clash victims

By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Senate yesterday urged the Federal Government to rebuild the burnt houses and businesses during the recent ethnic clash in Ile-Ife, Osun State with a view to alleviating the sufferings of the victims.

Senate equally called on the government to pay adequate compensation to the families of the bereaved victims and the injured as a matter of utmost urgency.

These resolutions followed a motion, “The Ethnic Clash in Ile- Ife, Osun State”, by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North) and co-sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central) in which the senate also called on the Inspector General of Police to prevent a re-occurrence of such dispute in Ile Ife or anywhere else in the country.

Senator Barau, while leading debate on the motion, noted with dismay the recent clash/skirmishes in Ile-Ife, Osun State between the indigenes of the town and the Hausa community in a dispute said to be essentially between two persons”.

According to him, “the dispute came at a time when strenuous efforts are being made to build bridges of understanding between and among all ethnics groups in the country as a symbol of one people united under one nation”.

“Ile- Ife holds a special place in the consciousness of the Yoruba race as their ancestral home and in which other ethnic groups including the Hausa have lived and thrived for several decades, if not centuries”, he added.

Senator Barau also noted that the present Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi since his ascension has demonstrated an uncommon zeal of symbol of unity among the diverse peoples of the country.

In their contributions, Senators Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central); James Manager (PDP Delta South); Babajide Omoworare (APC Osun East); Rabi’u Kwankwaso (APC Kano Central) and Isiaka Adeleke (APC Osun West), condemned the clash and urged Nigerians in every part of the country to continue to live together peacefully.

The lawmakers commended the swift action of Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, which they noted stopped the crisis from further being escalated in the town and having reprisal attacks in other parts of the country.

Responding, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at the plenary, urged all Nigerians to always defend Sections 41 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which give them freedom of association and also prevent them from any form of discrimination across the country.