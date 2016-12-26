Senator Aduda facilitates with FCT residents @Christmas

Share This





















The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the senate. Phillip Aduda has facilitated with the residents of the FCT on the occasion of the celebration of Christmas.

Aduda charged Christians in the FCT to rededicate them to the teaching of Christmas which Jesus Christ represents.

Speaking yesterday during the routine distribution of cash and food items to the less privilege and community leaders in the FCT, Aduda urged Christians to show love to other people as they celebrate this festive period.

Aduda who was represented by his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Abdulraman Mohammed appealed to FCT residents to remain law abiding