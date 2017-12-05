Senator kidnapped, abductors demand N80m ransom

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A former member of the National Assembly from Ekiti State, Senator Ayo Arise, was on Monday kidnapped on his way to Abuja.

Arise, 61 years, was one of the federal lawmakers from Ekiti State in the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

Findings showed that the Senator was kidnapped between Okene and Lokoja in Kogi State.

He was on his way to Abuja when his vehicle was waylaid.

Arise’s kidnappers have reportedly contacted his family members demanding for N80 million ransom for him to be released.

When contancted for comments, the police headquaters in Abuja referred our correspondent to the Kogi state police command. Calls and text messages to the Kogi state Police Commissioner, Ali Janga seeking confirmation were not responded to at press time.