Senator Odua dumps PDP for APGA

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lost another member in the National Assembly as the senator representing Anambra North in the red chamber, Stella Odua, who was also former Minister of Aviation during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), amidst fun fare.

This is even as the national chairman of APGA, Victor Ike Oye, described the defection as a sign of what is to happen in the 2019 general elections, urging more senators and politicians to join the trend as APGA remains the most healthy political party in the country.

It was a celebration galore at National Secretariat of the APGA as Senator Stella Odua renounced his membership of the PDP and expressed her favor for APGA, which she described as home coming, and a party that represents what she believe in her political carrier.

Senator Odua made her formal declaration for APGA at a ceremony marking the three years anniversary of Victor Oye’s administration as the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja where she was received by big party faithfuls, including the six members of the party in the House of Representatives and the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, including the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

On whether her dumping the PDP was as a result of the alleged maltreatment mated on her by the party in her governorship ambition, she said no, adding “ it is about philosophy, it is about way forward.”

Meanwhile, with this defection of senator Odua, the PDP now remains 41 in the Senate.