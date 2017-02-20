SFCG trains Adamawa journalists on reporting conflicts

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

In an effort to promoting peace journalism in the country especially in crisis prone areas,a United States of America based Non Government Organization,Search For Common Ground(SFCG) has conducted a Five day capacity building workshop for journalists in Adamawa state.

The workshop which drew journalists from both print and Electronic media in the state was christened “Conflict & Trauma Sensitive Journalism Training ” as part of the organization’s social cooperate responsibility in giving back to the society.

Speaking at the training programme which took place from Monday 13th – Friday 17th in Yola, Senior Programme Manager in charge of North East, Mrs Lantana Abdullahi, said the training was to build the capacity of local journalists in Borno and Adamawa states to be able to report conflict issues in the North East and the country at large with situational sentences and carefully picked words with a professional touch.

Abdullahi said that the US based organization with headquarters in Washington has been operating in Nigeria since 2004 promoting peaceful resolution of conflict.

” With offices in Abuja, Jos, and Maiduguri, Search is active around the country to support locally-owned peace and reconciliation programs.

“Our mission is to transform how individuals, organizations, and governments deal with conflict – away from adversarial approaches and toward cooperative solutions.

“The Constructing Coalitions project seeks to strengthen engagement and advocacy processes to increase human rights accountability in northern Nigeria. ”

She also noted that the project goals also comprised the need to build the capacity of target Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in human rights monitoring, reporting, and advocacy

” Establish a platform between the NHRC, civil society, and the judiciary for effective action.

” Improve communication and understanding between affected communities, key stakeholders, and security actors on human rights issues.”

According to the project manager, the project is supported by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Abdullahi charged the trained journalists to put to use what they learnt from the training so that some of sensational reportage will change for good noting that some of reports in both the print and Electronic media are unnecessary .

Most of the participants interviewed were delighted with the development and urged the facilitators to do more in supporting journalism profession so that our societies can be well informed on trend of events in the state .

Mr. Umar Yusuf,a state correspondent with the Vanguard Newspaper said the training was a timely step taken towards the right direction by the organizers