SGF: Buhari’ll meet expectations of Nigerians

By Ese Awhotu

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha has reassured that President Muhammadu Buhari would not relent in meeting the expectations of all Nigerians.

Mr. Mustapha made the assertion while receiving Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, who led members of the state Executive Council, to rejoice with the SGF on his recent appointment in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

“President Buhari came with a vision. He will do everything possible to meet the expectation of the people of Kano and indeed all Nigerian’, he stated.

He stressed the Federal government was appreciative of the position of Kano in the scheme of affairs in the country hence, it would not take the state for granted.

“Our doors will remain open for you for twenty four hours and I want to assure you that all matters relating to Kano will be expeditiously treated”, the SGF stated.

The SGF thanked governor Ganduje for the visit which he described as the first by any state Chief Executive since his assumption, saying it is an acknowledgment of what President Buhari has done to strengthen the machinery of government.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as timely and well deserved in view of his integrity and experience.

He expressed optimism that the new appointee would facilitate changes in running the government and in enhancing relations with members of the APC.

“What Mr. President has done is the right thing and we are happy that he has promised to take more steps to ensure inclusiveness of our party members in his administration”, he added.