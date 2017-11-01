SGF: I’ll ensure govt policies are people-oriented

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that his main task when he takes over mantle of power would be to synergize and coordinate the policies of government to ensure their positive impacts on the ordinary people.

Mustapha , who said it would be presumptuous for him to state what he would do different as he takes over as the new SGF, said “ Well, I’ll wait until the oath of office is administered on me. Once that is done, I’ll now begin to take briefings from the office and begin to chart a roadmap. It’s always not too fashionable to begin to talk about an office you have never occupied. That will be being too presumptuous and I wouldn’t want to do that at the moment. I will want to step into the office first.

“But I have a general picture of where we should be going, and I can assure you that my responsibility is that of coordination and ensuring the implementation of government policies as generated. Nigeria is not in lack of information and policy formulation, sometimes it’s the synergy of those policies for the purposes of attaining the goal that has been lacking, and I think those are some of the things that I am going to bring to the office. There must be coordination, there must be synergy so that we can have a thrust that can move us forward.”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari needed emergency acceleration to move the country forward.

Mustapha gave this opinion yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

According to him, the President had made considerable impacts in his efforts to diversify the economy, improve security and fight against corruption.

“We need an emergency acceleration to get out of where we are, and I can assure you that Mr President is focused on the three-pronged approach to take his government to fight corruption, diversify the economy and also the other aspect of security. We’ve done so much in the area of security. Even the diversification of the economy so much has been achieved.”

The SGF commended that efforts of the government in its investments in agriculture and expressed the readiness of the Buhari’s administration to meet the expectations of the people and restore their hope.

He added “We are not promising heaven on earth. But we can move our people from this state of squalor in which they are to a state where there will be hope, there will be expectations. And hope does a lot of things, because your desire for living for tomorrow is to rekindle back hope. And if there is hope that things will be better, the people of Nigeria are very understanding people and I can assure you that they will continue to give this government the kind of support that will require to push the nation ahead.”