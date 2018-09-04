Shekarau, Wali, Gwarzo reject dissolution of Kano PDP exco

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu Kano

Kano state stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday vehemently rejected the dissolution of the executive of the party in the state.

Speaking to thousands of party faithful at the state secretariat along Maiduguri Road in kano state, on behalf of the trio, Engr Sarki Labaran said the action of the national headquarters of the party is illegal and cannot stand.

Labaran frowned at the manner the former Governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have been conducted himself since he rejoined the party, noted that it calls for concern.

He accused him of causing disaffection in the once peaceful party.

The former commissioner during the reign of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau stated that national party contradicted itself by the dissolution, noting that the state executive elected members of the National Working Committee, as such the NWC should also be dissolved.

Labaran wondered why such action should be taken by the national executive of the party, added that the party executive tenure has not expired and such there were none found wanting that would warrant the dissolution.

On the part of the state Deputy Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim KT who equally frowned at the sudden dissolution, said” we are not in support of such dissolution. We are in support of the Masaud El-jibrin Doguwa led leadership of the party in the state. We cannot allow somebody to come and hijack the party in which we suffered to build and we will not agree for the dissolution of the 484 wards.”

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party Doguwa in a phone interview, said that he remains the chairman of the party in state. “

I’m yet to be communicated over the said dissolution.”

“ Nobody has the power to unilaterally dissolve our exco, this cannot stand and will never stand.”

On the court order restraining the national headquarters of the party from dissolving the state exco, Doguwa said” the court action wasn’t instituted by my exco, some loyal party members whom I’m in support of approached the court.”

Among the top echelons of the party that attended the gathering were, Bashir I Bashir, Faruk Iya, Alhaji Yahaya Bogobiri, as well all the governorship aspirants, that includes Malam Salihu Sagir Takai, Sadik Aminu Wali.

The elders of the party include, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Ambassador Aminu Wali and Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo.