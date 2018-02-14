Shekau flees Sambisa Forest, disguised as woman -Army

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau is on the run and dressed in woman attire.

Shekau has been the major force behind the Boko Haram onslaught in the northern part of the country.

The Boko Haram arrow head fighting to impose Islamic caliphate in the country’s north, had in the past threatened various arms of government in the country accusing them of going against the “will of God”.

Meanwhile, the military severally claimed to have killed him in raids of the insurgents camp.

But yesterday’s statement released by Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman said the concerted efforts of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in the

ongoing clearance of the Boko Haram terrorists through Operation Deep Punch II has been yielding tremendous results with insurgents on the run.

It said troops have successfully been clearing Boko Haram camps in Sambisa forest including Camp Zairo.

“They have also rescued civilians being held hostages by the terrorists, recovered arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) factories and making materials as well as other equipment. Consequently, the terrorists are in disarray and scampering for safety while others were surrendering.”

The statement added that credible information from arrested and surrendered insurgents indicated that “the purported Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau could not bear the heat anymore as he has abandoned his followers, he is running for his dear life.

“He is desperately trying to escape the theatre disguised as a woman dressed in Hijab. We reliably gathered that to avoid detection Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab.

“We therefore call on all those remaining Boko Haram terrorists to know that they are following a coward moving about in hijab disguised as a woman. We also request all the remaining Boko Haram members to come out from hiding and lay down their arms and be treated humanely.

“While concerted efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fugitive terrorist leader, we implore also members of the public, especially the residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States to be more vigilant, security conscious and be on the look out of Abubakar Shekau and other terrorists that might disguise as women to escape.”