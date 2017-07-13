Sheriff: Supreme Court judgement will foster democracy – IPAC

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said that the yesterday judgement by the Supreme Court in which the court upheld the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi led faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the legally accepted leadership, will foster democracy in the country.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of IPAC, Mohammad Nalado, who doubles as the Chairman of Accord Party (AP), the council also commended the court for their courage in delivering the judgement without fear or favour.

According to the IPAC chairman, the judgement would have been impossible without the democratic and political ambience provided by the All Progressive Congress (APC) government led by President Mohammadu Buhari.

He said the judgement has shown that the present government did not interfere with the judiciary arm of government, adding that the PDP should also learn to reconcile their differences without going to court.

He said also that where internal mechanism fails, the party can call IPAC into action, adding that IPAC is a body of political parties for the resolution of conflicts without going to court.

He commended PDP for having peace to return in their party, even as he called on other political parties to always embrace internal dialogue and negotiation in settling political disputes.

While arguing that the PDP crisis lasted for two long because the parties went to court, IPAC charged political leaders to always respect each other, pointing out that they are all working for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, he urged the new leadership of the party to work harmoniously with all members of the party and carry them along, rather than embarking on political vendetta or witch-hunting.