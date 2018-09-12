Shiek Jingir warns youth, leaders against corruption

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

The National chairman Ulama’u Council of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir has warned leaders at all levels and youths in Nigeria to desist from corruption.

The group made the warning at the weekend in Jos during commissioning of an international school and mosque built by a philanthropist, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman.

According to the group, taking or offering bribe is a big curse in Islam.

He said, “The abuse of power, authority and resources by governments and public servants are corruption. Such actions hinder the progress of Nigeria.

“Corruption has alienated leaders and block them from investing in the development of our country. The ailment of corruption is unfortunate and traumatic.

“Corruption is wrong and it is a big sin in Islam. I therefore urge leaders at all levels, politicians and youths against corruption, because of the curse of Allah upon anybody who partake in corruption, “ he added.

Jingir said corruption has become an order of the day in Nigeria. it is unfortunate and sad to see people taking part in the menace.