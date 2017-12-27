Shi’ite, Christians agree to sustain peaceful coexistence in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The members of Islamic Movement In Nigeria (IMN) and the Christians Communities in kaduna state yesterday promised to ensure that the principle of peaceful coexistence is established in the state.

The two groups agreed on this after the IMN members visited some Churches to join them in the Christmas celebration.

The Shi’ite who were at the ECWA Church Marafa Estates said Islam is a religion of peace and living in peace with one’s neighbours is one of the directives of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)

The leader of the team Dr Shuaibu Musa said “ We are here to merry with you on the birth of he whose return has been foretold by our Prophet to herald the appearance of the awaited one Imam Mahdi “I will protect their religion and their Churches wherever they are found.

“We therefore hold these covenant that is why our leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky showed us that Christians are not our enemy but our brothers and neighbours “Together we can champion unity among all religious people and take unified stance against aggressive leaders

“The Church should join the struggle against oppressors and tyrants right away.” He said.

In his remarks Rev. Sule Mashan said all human beings are created by God and in his wisdom make some Christians and others Muslims. He therefore called for understanding among the two religion followers.

The Group then proceeded to Christ Evangelical and life IntercessoryMinistry Sabon Tasha-Kaduna in Chikun Local Government Area where they continued the celebration.

They were joined by others Muslims from Katsina, Kano,Zamfara and Sokoto states The General Overseer of the Ministry Pastor Yohanna Buru expressed his gratitude for the astonishing turn out of Muslim youth including their scholars at the church’s for Christmas service with such a large numbers of women Muslims and children ,to promote peace and unity.

He said the numbers of Muslims attending Christmas services with the Church is increasing year-by-year as a result of better understanding and religious tolerance,

“we must remember that we are from one family, because Adams and eve were our father, we all have our holy scriptures “Bible and qur’an “and we also believed in paradise and hell fire ,therefore, we must be our brothers keepers, to live in peace and harmony,” he said

In his own Remark an Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Halliru Marayu says, Nigerian must team-up and unite the Country stressing the need for forgiveness among Nigerians.

He urged Christians to used the lesson learnt from Jesus Christ to live in peace and harmony with every human kind Maraya added that “Any Muslims that doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ is not a complete Muslims, while calling on government at all levels to immensely allow Nigerians o practice their religious freedom like every other citizens