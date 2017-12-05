Shi’ite drags El-Rufai, 7 others to court

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ite has dragged Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai before a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna for a declaration that the incessant harassments, molestation and open violent physical attacks on its members, by security agents is depriving them of full opportunity of performing or observing their religious obligations/activities as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

The suit brought before the court via a motion on notice No.FHC/KD/10/126/2017 was filed by Engr. Yahaya Gilima Karofi, Muktar Abdullahi Muhammed and Aliyu Umar against the Government of Kaduna State, Governor of Kaduna State, Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State; Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State; Director, State Security Service, Kaduna State; Director-General, Department of State Security Abuja, Inspector-General of Police and Chief of Army Staff.

The Movement also seeks for the court’s declaration that the Kaduna State Gazette No.21 of 7thOctober, 2016 and its contents thereof which purportedly banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria and their religious activities in Kaduna state constitutes a deliberate attempt at amending section 38(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended) and Article 8 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act LFN 2010 by the 1st to 3rdrespondents acting in concert and same constitutes an infraction and a deliberate effort at limiting the applicants’ Fundamental Right as entrenched in the within mentioned laws.

The group also seeks another declaration that the applicants are entitled to equal level of fair treatment and protection like any other citizens of Kaduna State by the respondents jointly and severally under all circumstances pursuant to Section 42(1) – (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) and Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act LFN 2010.

In view of the above, the IMN is asking for a perpetual injunction by the court restraining the respondents jointly or severally from any further harassment, molestations and violently attacking and/or arresting and detaining the applicants during their peaceful religious activities/processions in Kaduna state.

“An order on the 4th to 8threspondents to henceforth provide security for the applicants during their major public religious activities and processions in Kaduna State.

“An order for compensation in the sum of N100,000,000 and public apology in favour of the applicants for the excruciating pains and embarrassment suffered from the unlawful acts of the respondents against them.”

The motion on notice is supported by three paragraphs statement disposed on by Bar. A.U. Ajodo Esq.

It is also backed up by a 21 paragraph Affidavit by the 1st applicant Engr. Yahaya Gilima Karofi.