Sick leave: Buhari hasn’t violated any law-Senate

Share This





















• Says protesters creating unnecessary tension

• No intimidation can stop us-Demonstrators

By Christiana Ekpa

The senate has cautioned the sponsors and participants in the protests by a coalition of civil society organizations, otherwise called OurMumuDonDo, who are demanding for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his medical vacation in the United Kingdom to stop heating up the polity with their unreasonable demands.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the senate told the protesters, that President Buhari had complied with the provisions of the nation’s constitution which stipulated that he must handover to the vice president and duly inform the two chambers of the legislature about his medical vacation.

The senate said that the protesters were only creating unnecessary tension in the country and seeking to divert the attention of the presidency from the economic and security issues which are being tackled with vigour.

“The president has broken no law and therefore we do not see any justification for this diversion and noise making. The sponsors are merely seeking cheap publicity at the expense of the peace of Nigeria.

“We, in the National Assembly, are satisfied that there is no vacuum. The federal government is working. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is providing the required leadership. So, there is no reason for the protests.

“All Nigerians now should focus on praying for the safe return of the president. We in the senate are happy about the report by the governors and party leaders who recently visited President Buhari in London and we know he will soon return to continue to provide leadership to our people and the rest of Africa.

“We therefore call on the protesters to stop all these demonstrations and let their sense of patriotism overshadow the zeal for activism by joining other Nigerians to pray for the president, the acting president and Nigeria as a country at this critical period,” Abdullahi stated.

However, following alleged harassment of its members during a peaceful sit out by the Nigeria Police Force yesterday in Abuja, the #OurMumuDonDo protesters described the senate as a monumental failure over the upper chamber’s failure to live up to its constitutional responsibilities by asking necessary questions on the whereabouts of Nigeria’s president.

They also told the executive arm of government that it will not rescind on its earlier request calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resume or resign.

Leader of the group, Charles Oputa, while taking a swipe at the Senate’s position which he termed “outright ridiculous”, said the Saraki-led chamber had once again demonstrated that it is nothing but a mere rubber stamp of the executive arm of government.

He added that the Senate President’s decision to throw his weight behind the President, despite the hardship faced by Nigerians owing to poor governance caused by Buhari’s absence, was a desperate attempt at patronising the Presidency.

He said: “I am disappointed in this country. But let it be known that no amount of intimidation on us by security agencies will deter us from demanding explanations from government. They must be accountable to Nigerians because they were elected into power by us, and on the basis that they will account for their actions. We are tired of the back and forth stories from the Presidency on Buhari’s whereabouts.

“Also, to compound the mess Nigerians are in, it is disheartening for the Senate that ought to ask questions to be the very ones supporting such show of shame. Indeed, the feeling out here based on their position is that they are nothing but Buhari’s errand boys. I guess the Senate is desperate to please the president. They have failed Nigerians when most needed.”

Oputa however called on Nigerians to speak up by asking for the President’s whereabouts, adding that not doing so could lead to the country’s undoing especially against the backdrop of heightening secessionist agitations presently threatening the unity of the country.