Siege on NASS: Atiku Commends Acting President on Sack of Daura, Calls for Independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has commended the acting President for listening to the clarion call of Nigerians and taking action to halt the illegal and anti-democratic siege of the National Assembly by men of the Department of State Security.

Atiku, in a stated from his media offce, noted that by firing the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura, the acting President has given meaning to the cries of Nigerians that we will not tolerate such anti democratic actions.

The former Vice President gave his utmost support to this action and called on all statesmen and political leaders to put aside partisanship and rally round the acting President during these fragile times for our democracy.

Furthermore, the Waziri Adamawa called for an independent judicial panel of inquiry, to investigate yesterday’s incidence at the National Assembly to get to the root of the matter so that those responsible can be identified and punished.

According to him, “These are delicate times for Nigeria and all lovers of democracy and the rule of law must be extra watchful lest anti-democratic forces take advantage of all we have worked hard to build”.