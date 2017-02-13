Six killed, 13 injured in Katsina auto crash – FRSC

Share This





















The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, on Sunday confirmed the death of six persons in an auto accident on Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Abdu Bagadawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Katsina that the accident occurred at about 2 p.m. in Tashar-fulani village, about 10 kilometres from Malumfashi town.

He said the accident involved a Toyota bus with registration number: DKA 716 YF, with 19 people on board.

He added that the vehicle had a tyre burst that caused it to skid off the road, somersaulted, and killed six occupants on the spot.

He revealed that the 13 injured persons and the corpses were taken to Malumfashi General Hospital.

The sector commander urged motorists to always abide by traffic rules and regulations to reduce accidents on the highways.

He also urged motorists to desist from using worn-out tyres, speeding and wrong overtaking for their safety and their passengers’.(NAN)