Smith replaces Okiro as PSC chair

By Musa Adamu and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Musliu Smith, is set to replace Mike Okiro as Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC) if President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the Senate yesterday is given a favourable consideration.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, who read President Buhari letter at the plenary, said President Buhari relied on Ss.153 (1) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to seek for the confirmation of Mr Smith and other Commissioners.

The others, according to Saraki, are Clara Ogunbiyi and Lawal Bawa, as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

Mr President also sought the confirmation of Mohammed Najatu as Member, North West, Braimoh Austin as Member, South South, Barr. Rommy Mom as Member, North Central and Dr Nkemka Jombo-Ofo as Member, South East.

The letter reads in part: “In compliance with the provisions of section 153 (1) and 154(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I write to forward for confirmation by the senate the under-listed names as the chairman and members of Police Service Commission (PSC). I attach here, with their CVs.