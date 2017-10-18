Snake bite kills Katsina varsity student

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

A snake bite has claimed the life of one, Miss Zainab Umar, a spill over student of department of economics Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua University, Katsina.

A statement signed by the Senior Information Officer of the University, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Kaita on behalf of the registrar of the university, disclosed that the deceased was bitten by a snake on Friday last week while on her way to the first gate of the institution.

According to him, when the deceased who was in company of her two friends was bitten by the snake she was quickly rushed to the university clinic where he said she was administered anti-venom and anti serum injection, pain relievers and anti biotics.

The university added that the deceased was later referred to the Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital, Katsina where she was further attended to and discharged back to the university clinic.

It added that the deceased friends attempted taking her back to her home town, Dandume for traditional treatment a development that made the dean students ‘affairs to advise them against such attempt.

Similarly, it added that when later in the day on Saturday the dean went back to check on her, he discovered that she was taken home by her friends.

The statement disclosed that it was on Monday that the university was informed of the death of Zainab Umar in her home town of Dandume.

The university therefore expressed its heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and urged the general public to verify any news story before spreading it to guard against acts that may cause public unrest.