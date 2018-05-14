SOKAPU president wants El Rufai arrested over alleged hate speech

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) President, Barr. Solomon Musa has called for the arrest and prosecution of Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai over alleged hate speech credited to him.

The governor had allegedly rained curses on the three senators from the state and instigated natives against them in the presence of national Chairman of APC, Odigie Oyegun due to their role in senate’s rejection of $350 million loan the governor requested from the World bank sometimes in 2017.

The senators, Suleiman Othman Hukunyi (APC Kaduna North), Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central) and Danjuma Laah (PDP Kaduna South), had rejected the loan because it was not channeled towards infrastructural development and would place a huge burden on the state in addition to existing $231 million debt profile.

Speaking at a Southern Kaduna Peace and Reconciliation Committee meeting with various stakeholders organized by Global Peace Foundation-Nigeria, the SOKAPU President noted that, there was the need to prosecute the governor to serve as deterrent to trouble makers in the state.

Musa, who doubles as Chairman of Southern Kaduna Peace and Reconciliation Committee (SKPRC) said, although the forth coming local government elections in the state was the vocal point of the meeting, much was still desired in combating insecurity in the state.

He regretted the use of incitetful words especially by highly placed politicians in the state which according to him was capable of fomenting trouble, quickly called on security agencies to hold such individuals accountable in case of any eventuality.

To him, “the governor choice of language is akin to given an express order to people to carry out violence. He is the chief security officer of the State that should not incite violence among the citizens of the State.

“Though, he might be under immunity, It is however needful for the security agencies to do their job professionally as far as hate speech is concern.”

On effective security of lives and property of Nigerians, SOKAPU President pressed for improve funding for security agencies to enable them combatant ready for the sophisticated security threats facing the country in recent times.