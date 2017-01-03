SOKAPU wants 24-hour curfew imposed on S/Kaduna relaxed

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has called on kaduna state government to immediately relax the 24-hour curfew forcefully foisted on the Southern Kaduna people because it is having a negative effects on the people.

The National Public Relation Officer of the Union, Mr. Yakubu Kuzaman stated this in a press statement made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

According to him, the curfew has not addressed the security challenges in the Southern kaduna because the attack on Goska village which left so many people killed, injured and displaced took place under a 24-hour curfew.

The statement added the effect of the curfew is now on the Kafanchan General Hospital, the only Government hospital in the whole of Kafanchan, because it has been closed down since the 20th of December when the 24- hour curfew was imposed.

“ Victims of armed herdsmen attacks have been left to either die without medical attention or visit a private hospital. Births complications, serious illness, and other medical needs are deliberately not accessible. In a curfew situation, it’s well known that essential service providers are exempted from the curfew and allowed to provide services but not in Southern Kaduna.

“The killings the armed herdsmen started and could not finish are now being achieved by the promoters of the curfew through the withdrawal of medical services under the guise of curfew enforcement. Critically ill patients’ desirous of going out of Kafanchan to get medical attention in other LGAs around are being stopped from exiting the town.

“We have stated it and still reiterating that the 24-hour curfew was an ego-driven punitive action by the Governor, hiding under the cloak of the State Security Council to punish the people of Southern Kaduna for daring to hold a demonstration over his suspicious handling of the continuous killings of our people.

“Nothing amplifies the uselessness of the current curfew on the three (3) LGAs than the attack on Goska village that took place under a 24-hour curfew on the 24th of December with so many people killed, injured and displaced.

“For a curfew that has been on for nine (9) days in Kaura and Zangon Kataf and 11 days in Jema’a LG, the financial toll on the people has become so acute that some are at the point of starvation. In the three (3) LGAs under curfew, the banks, and other financial institutions are under lock and key. Considering that ours is largely a cash-based economy, the money in the hands of most has been exhausted.

“Attempts to get out of the LGAs to access ATMs or other banking facilities have been denied. No one is allowed to get in or out; in the midst of this; starvation is gradually setting in some homes”