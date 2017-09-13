Sokoto: C’ttee recommends sale of 1,500 Govt Houses

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The committee set up by Sokoto State Government on sales of government quarters to deserving public workers has recommended the sale of about 1,500 houses located at various locations in the state.

Chairman of the committee and state commissioner of lands and housing, Bello Abubakar Guiwa, stated this when he presented their report to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at Government House, Sokoto.

“According to our verification, a total number of 1,497 houses have been identified as belonging to the state government located within and around the metropolitan city. The houses are mostly located around Guiwa, Bado, Arkilla, Nasarawa, Runjin Sambo, Eastern and Western GRA areas,” the chairman said.

He said in order to ease the burden faced by many of occupants some of who are retired civil servants, the committee advised the government to sell 90 percent of the houses at a minimum of N1 million to N6.2 million.

Guiwa said in deciding who should benefit from the sales of the houses, government should give priority to Sokoto indigenes working in the state civil service or unified local government service of the state.

In addition, it said special consideration should also be given to Sokoto indigenes working in the federal government or non-Sokoto indigenes who are working for the state government.

Speaking after he received the report, Governor Tambuwal said government plans to reinvest proceeds of the sales in completion of the new estates under construction in the state capital.

“I thank you for a job well-done. We are forwarding this report to the state executive council for deliberation and necessary approval,” Tambuwal added.