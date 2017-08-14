Sokoto Govt donates N10m to NAOWA

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Sokoto state government has donated the sum of ten million Naira to the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) in its bid to establish a new nursery and primary school at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

Announcing the donation when he received executive members of the association in his office, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal commended them for their concern for the educational development of their members, and members of their host community.

He said the people of Sokoto have long standing and mutually-beneficial relationship with the military, and said the government will continue to appreciate all security agencies for their sacrifices to the nation.

“You have made a request of twenty five million Naira to establish a creche, nursery and primary school in Giginya Barracks. The government will donate N10 million and I will lead efforts to mobilise other people to bring in their donations for this laudable project.

“We will also continue to partner with you to improve the standard of living of our citizens,” Tambuwal added.

Earlier in her remarks, NAOWA’s Zonal Coordinator for Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, Mrs Elice Nwosu, said the association has been involved in provisions of social services targeted at women, youths children and other vulnerable members of the society.

“We are working with the vision of our national president, Mrs. Ummah Buratai, to provide quality education, healthcare services and vocational skills to as many people as possible.

“In Sokoto, we plan to establish a creche, nursery and primary school and to renovate and re-open the NAOWA vocational skills acquisition centre for our members and members of our host community,” she added.