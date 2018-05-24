Sokoto Guber: Ex-Minister, Gada declares interest, unveils 4-point agenda

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

A former minister of culture and tourism, Senator Jibril Bello Gada has declared to contest for the governorship position of Sokoto State in the forthcoming general elections.

Gada, speaking with Journalists in Sokoto yesterday, hinted that he will be slugging it out with the incumbent governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) if the governor dares to seek reelection.

Senator Gada said he has a four-point agenda that can bring back the state to the path of greatness, added that he remained a tested and trusted leader.

He promised that the four point targets will be to revive agriculture, education, facilitate local government reform and above all, encourage youths and sports development.

The erstwhile Senator said he is not seeking political office because of any personal gain.

Asked if he is aware of the governorship zoning system that exist in the state, Gada said, zoning is not constitutional, adding that it is simply a gentleman’s arrangement by a party or political group to avoid friction.

“As far as Sokoto was concerned, anybody from any of the senatorial districts could contest the 2019 governorship election against Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal” Gada responded.