Sokoto releases N680m for LG pensions, severance gratuities

By Ese Awhotu

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the release of about six hundred and eighty million (N680m) for the settlement of accumulated pensions for teachers, local government staff and severance gratuity for former Councillors in Sokoto State.

A statement issued in Sokoto Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Alhaji Mannir Dan’Iya, said already, payments have started and all beneficiaries will receive their entitlements in due course.

“The breakdown of the funds released indicate that the sum of N504,283,280.46 is to be paid to former teachers and local government staff as accumulated pension while the sum of N172,873,923.18 has been released to former Councillors who served in the immediate past executive councils of the 23 local government areas to settle their severance gratuity.

“These payments show that government is responsive to the needs of all former employees and elected office holders.

“We will continue to treat our present and former employees with all the dignity and respect they deserve,” Dan’Iya added.

The Commissioner commended workers in the local government councils for their commitment, and assured that government will continue to meet its obligations to workers at all times.

It will be recalled that in February this year, the state government released the sum of N1.2bn for the payment of accumulated gratuity from the year 2010 for the staff of local government councils of Sokoto state.