Sokoto seeks USAID’s collaboration on agro-allied industries

By Paul Efiong

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to collaborate with the Sokoto state government in the area of leather clusters and agro-allied industries.

He said the state government will continue to explore areas of possible collaboration with local and international agencies for the mutual benefit of all parties.

Tambuwal spoke in Sokoto when he hosted the new USAID Mission Director for Nigeria, Mr. Stephen M. Haykin in his office.

“We have benefited immensely from past relationships with USAID in areas of health, education and support for good governance. We have a lot to learn from each other as such, we need a closer relationship in the area of agriculture and especially agro-allied industries.

“You have focused on impacting the lives of a greater number of people in our state. And because agriculture employs more than eighty percent of the populace, we need to come up with policies and programs for the sector.

“I’ve always said it that ours is a rewarding and productive relationship which we are willing and ready to expand,” the Governor said.

Tambuwal extended the appreciation of the people and government of Sokoto to the US government for their care and concern, and especially praised the efforts of Haykin’s successor in office, Mr. Michael Harvey, for his commitment to the development of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Haykin commended the Sokoto state government for its commitment to the well-being of its citizens. He said USAID, and by extension the United States Government, is happy with Tambuwal’s commitment to fulfill all obligations entered into with development partners.