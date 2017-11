Soldier commits suicide after killing colleague, army confirms

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army today confirmed that Senior Non-Commission Officer (SNCO), deployed on duty at Chibok, Borno State has shot dead an officer, before killing himself.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman Kukasheka disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

“At about 12.50pm today, the unit received a report that a staff was seen to be drunk and misbehaving to civilians. An officer was dispatched to the scene with a view to bring him back to base. The officer did his best but the SNCO refused several entreaties to calm him and be disarmed by the superior officer. Unfortunately, the Staff Sergeant shot the officer dead and then killed himself’.

Their remains have since been evacuated to a military facility. The death of the officer and the Staff Sergeant is painful and a great loss to the unit and the Nigerian Army”,

the statement said

It added that the headquarters of 26 Brigade Nigerian Army has instituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that resulted in the death of an Officer and a Senior Non-Commission Officer (SNCO), deployed on duty at Chibok, Borno State earlier today Sunday, 12th November 2017.

“The Nigerian Army is a disciplined and professional force with zero tolerance for any acts of indiscipline and misdemeanor.

The BOI is expected investigate the incident and promptly turn in its report and findings in one week,” the statement further added.