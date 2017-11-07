Soldiers , hunters repel fresh B/ Haram attack in Madagali

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

A joint operation of the Nigerian troops and local security members of vigilante and hunters has repelled an attack launched by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on Gulak town, administrative head quarters of Madagali local government area in Adamawa state.

Reports from the area revealed that, the suspected insurgents struck on Monday night in Gulak town with a mission to override the military base and gain entrance into the town but met stiff resistance.

After fierce battles that lasted for about two hours , Nigerian troops supported by hunters and vigilantes pushed back the invading Boko Haram terrorists in Gulak.

Confirming the development Tuesday morning ,Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla commended the role played by gallant troops saying that ,’’ Nigerian Army supported by local hunters have rolled back the invading terrorists in Gulak.

‘’ Though the areas are under Chibok Brigade, but I do call for minute by minute report on what is happening over there. God is giving victory to our security and hunters.

‘’And as at about 4:00 am, normalcy restored,’’ the governor has said.

Local residents also confirmed the development, ‘’ Our gallant local vigilantes and hunters supporting Nigerian troops have repelled the attack.

‘’ We slept on mountains and other hideouts but as I am talking to you this morning, already fleeing residents have begun to return to our houses.

‘’ I can’t give details of casualty but I know one woman was killed by strayed bullet,’’ said a local resident who simple identified himself as David.

When contacted, the council chairman Mr Yusuf Muhammad said two people were killed in the exchange of fire as a result of strayed bullets.

‘’ Well, it was a fierce battle and Nigerian troops,local hunters succeeded in repelling the attack.

‘’For now, official report at my disposal shown two locals were hit and killed by strayed bullets and no soldier or hunters reported to have been killed,’’ Muhammad confirmed

It would be recalled that on Sunday,at least two civilians, a woman and her daughter were killed in a suicide bomb attack, when two male suicide bombers blew themselves in the same Madagali.

Madagali was the last local government area that was recaptured from Boko Haram insurgents in 2015.