SON tasks Made in Nigeria Goods manufacturers on quality products

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria has advised manufacturers of made in Nigerians goods to produce quality products.

This is even as it urged Nigerians to always patronize made in Nigeria products with a view to boosting the country’s economy The Director General of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON),

Osita. A. Aboloma, gave the advice at a one-day workshop organized for North-East and North-West zones organized by SON to sensitize and increase awareness for creation on quality and environmental management systems (ISO 9001 and 14001), for customers, importer, and exporters at the Development Exchange Centre (DEC) in Bauchi.

Osita who was represented by the North East Zonal Coordinator, Umar Yakubu said it was mandatory for Nigerians to always go for made in Nigeria products for the betterment of the economic.

He said that there is an increase in global demand for quality products, environmental protection and control as a result of the negative impact of people’s daily activities.

He said that, “the objectives of the workshop included consistency in the delivery of products and services, increase the quality of services, to raise manufacturers staff’s awareness and improve communication, planning and administration processes and stressed the need for businessmen, bankers and customers to know the importance of goods being delivered to their customers at the appropriate time, adding that by so doing SON certified products will be recognized everywhere, if this is done, “the need of importing goods from abroad will no longer be there.”

North-East Coordinator SON, Engineer Hauwa Usaini, said that the awareness campaign was to focus on how to bringing to the stakeholders the imperatives and benefits of subscribing to quality management system ISO 9001:2015 and environmental management system ISO 14001:2015.

Usaini called on companies to comply with quality management system (ISO 9001:2015), and environmental management system (ISO14001:2015), declaring that by so doing they would understand that they are not only making an effort to improve the standard within.

She added that companies should make it possible for all concerned to lead a better life, saying that it would be a decision they will never regret at any time, and advise them to always register their products so that they will be guided and improve the quality of their products in order to get the required profit.

Over 100 people attended the workshop from the North East and North West, they expressed gratitude for the workshop and pledged to be more committed by producing quality products that will compete with the foreign ones in the market.