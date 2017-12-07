Sound Factory Studio unveils fresh artiste on record platform

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

In an elaborate and flamboyant ceremony in Abuja, one of the leading record label platforms in the country; Sound Factory Entertainment (SFE), which was officially launched few weeks ago, has unveiled its second category of artiste, Victor Velmo, in Abuja.

This is taking place after it launched its first set of artists recently in a gathering of Nollywood and Nigerian music industry stakeholder in Abuja few weeks ago, during which some music artists were unveiled months ago.

The welcome party for Velmo which took place over the weekend at Marshoria Arena in Gwarinpa, Abuja, was a gathering of friends, family, music lovers/supporters, and general party goers.

Speaking to journalists at the event, the new artist, Victor Velmo, expressed his excitement and gratitude in joining a label such as Sound Factory.

“I feel really blessed, I would not say I am lucky, because it has been series of hardwork and back-to-back night sessions. I appreciate Mr Kayode for signing me on to the label. I believe in the dream of Sound Factory and I know we will work well together”, he said.

Speaking also, the CEO of Sound Factory Entertainment, Kayode Olumoko, who was flanked and supported by his wife at the event, explained why the new artiste got a grand welcome party of his own.

“When you go to the market to shop, and you take a number of varieties, you sample which is better. I have been in the industry for a while now and I am his (Victor Velmo) fan, so I made up my mind that the day he comes, it is going to be special, because he is a special person”, Kayode stated.

His fellow label mate, Sydney, who spoke on behalf of the other artists, said he does not feel at all threatened by the signing of Velmo, adding that he believes everyone can excel in his or her own way, especially since they all sing in different genres of music.

With the signing of Velmo, Sound Factory Entertainment boss, Kayode, made it clear that they will not be taking on any more artistes for now to enable them concentrate on the already signed ones.

Air Vice Marshall Joe Okoyie said they are glad to host the event at their Mashoria and are prepared to continuing supporting young talent and businesses who need them.

The event featured thrilling moments when guests and friends were treated with both rib cracking jokes, dance presentations and talk show, to keep the participants excited.