South Eastern Muslims laud Buhari over appointment of Northern Christians

Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The Southeast Muslims of Nigeria (SEMON) has commended President Muhamadu Buhari for appointing Christians from the North into positions of trust, describing it as an attitude that proves that he belongs to all Nigerians.

The latest in list of such appointments, according to SETON are Boss Gida Mustapha from Adamawa as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Edward Lametek Adamu from Gombe state as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group also conducted a special prayer session for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria at the end of its general meeting in Kubwa, the FCT, at the weekend.

A statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of SEMON, Muhammad Obiahu Ajah and Abdurrahman Sidiq Urama, also lauded President Buhari for working to fulfill his promises to Nigerians and for appointing seasoned and trustworthy Nigerians as the SGF and Deputy Governor of the CBN.

It said: “These appointments are well deserved. The appointees are Nigerians, though they are from the minorities of the states. The President has proven that all Nigerians are his subjects. This is real democracy. This government means well for the country. We appeal to those who are bent on distracting the government to give peace a chance. We are sure that the government is working and requires concentration to deliver all its promises to our people.

“With the gesture, we appeal to President Buhari to grant Igbo Muslims appointments as he has done to the Christians of the North. Because he has done well, we hope that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) will support our cause. Their silence over our political marginalization at the state and federal governments is too golden. We have qualified Muslim patriots of Igbo origin who can work in any capacity for the country.”

“The appointment of Mustapha as SGF is a testimony that our President means well for the country because handling the engine room of the federal government is a very onerous task that need a seasoned technocrat. The position is very sensitive and Mustapha is the round peg for the round hole. With Mustapha in that position, Nigerians can heave a sigh of relief that governance at the federal level has been repositioned to function maximally as dividends of democracy will be delivered to the Nigerian people with seriousness and patriotism.”