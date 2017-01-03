Southern Kaduna crisis: IGP debunks CAN’s casualty figure

Share This





















•As Sultan condemns killings

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has disagreed with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on the number of people killed in the Southern Kaduna crises.

This is even as the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar yesterday condemned the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Sultan’s condemnation came just as CAN has declared January 8 2017 as National Day of Mourning over the southern Kaduna killings in Kaduna state .

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan had alleged that the unrest in Southern Kaduna had claimed over 808 lives, in 53 villages in the area.

But Mr. Idris disputed the claim in Abuja on Sunday at the new year dinner organised by the Nigeria Police Force for its personnel.

He, however, did not say how many people were killed or injured in the violence.

He stressed the need for religious, community and political leaders to be patriotic in their endeavors for peace to reign in the country.

The IG cautioned Nigerians to avoid unnecessary tension which could lead to destruction of lives and property.

He said Nigerians had no other country than Nigeria, hence the need to do those things that would bring peace and unity to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Idris advised Nigerians to live in peace with one another in spite of religious and ethnic differences.

He commended officers and men of the force for their commitment to providing security to all Nigerians across the country.

Mr. Idris restated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to providing adequate security without bias to all sections of the country.

The NSCIA’s Director of Administration, Ustaz Christian Isa Okonkwo, in a statement quoted the Sultan as describing the killings currently going on in Southern Kaduna as unjust, heinous and dastard acts of destructions of lives and properties.

The NSCIA was particularly grieved that as at the last count, no fewer than 808 lives of innocent Nigerians have been lost while nothing less than 57 Nigerians have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The NSCIA denounced these events in its entirety particularly because they ran contrary to fundamental Islamic law which ordains human life to be sacred and strongly forbids its unlawful destruction except for a just course.

Quoting from the Holy Quran, the Sultan said “…If anyone slew a person –unless it be for murder or for spreading mischief on the land- his punishment would be as if he slew humanity as a whole and if anyone saved a life, his reward would be as if he saved the lives of humanity as a whole.”

The NSCIA therefore called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to, as a matter of urgency, step into the situation and put a stop to this inhuman and barbarous state of anomie.

The President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A Ayokunle said ,it has become necessary for Christians to fervently pray at this crucial time and to return to God and cry out for help and also,” the mourn pray for our southern Kaduna brothers and sisters who are victims of these want on killings and also for the peace of our dear country including those in Diaspora.”

In a statement signed by the CAN National General Secretary,,Rev. Dr. Musa Asake said, all Christians are to dress in mourning attire of black clothes or dresses in all

our church services on January 8, 2017. We are to pray that God who delivered the Jews from Haman should deliver Christians from Hamans in Nigeria.

The statement emphasised that, “ each State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)should also address the press either on the 1st or 8th of January reading out the contents of this release. May God deliver our Land from the forces of darkness on rampage in Jesus’ name, amen.”