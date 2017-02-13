Southern Kaduna: Security expert calls for caution

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Director General of a security outfit, Youth Crime Prevention Initiative of Nigeria (YCPIN) Patriot Prince Oscar Opara has called for caution in the handling of the crisis that recently bedeviled the southern part of Kaduna state and avoid giving it religious or political colouration.

While attributing the crisis largely to joblessness on the part of the youths, the security expert said, he has concluded necessary arrangements to empower no fewer than 300 youths in various skills acquisition and also feed about 2000 in the area during which the need for peaceful coexistence will be strongly advocated.

Speaking to select journalists at his Kaduna residence at the weekend, Prince Opara who commended the concerted efforts of the state and federal government towards ensuring a lasting solution to the troubled areas, also expressed readiness of his outfit to partner with well meaning individuals and organizations to bring their wealth of experience in proffering a lasting solutions to the recurring crisis and killings in the area.

In the same vein, he commended the state Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Mrs Victoria Makama and her organization whose complimentary efforts in the troubled area he said has also helped in bringing relative peace and calmness to the area.

Meanwhile, he has cautioned those who. Are in the habit of using social media to peddle false information to desist henceforth, give room for peace and allow government and individual efforts at addressing the situation yield positive results.

“My call to the youths is for them not to allow themselves to be used as tools for violence or any form of criminality; they must embrace peace and eschew all forms of bitterness.

“My organization has concluded plans to empower 300 youths in skills acquisition in the field of Engineering, ICT, Tailoring, bead and soap making and Farming as a way of engaging them positively and as a way of taking them away from idleness.

“The barbaric act of destroying the military base foundation laid in Kafanchan by yet to be identified people is quite condemnable. While commending governments effort at establishing a military base in the troubled area, I wish to call on them not to be deterred by such act allegedly carried out by enemies of peace”.

“As a body, we are more than ready to partner the government and spirited individuals in whatever measures that will guarantee a lasting peace to the area,” he stressed.