Southern Kaduna Union calls for immediate reopening of the Kafanchan campus of KASU

From:Femi Oyelola kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union SOKAPU has called on kaduna state Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El Rufai to immediately reopen the Kafanchan Campus of the Kaduna State University (KASU)which closed on the 19th of December, 2016.

The National Public Relation Officer of the Union, Mr Yakubu Kuzamani stated this in a press statement made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

According the statement, “since the closure of the Kafachan Campus, it has remained closed and the students of that campus left to idle away unnecessarily.”

He added that while they are made redundant, their colleagues in the Kaduna Campus of the same institution have been hitherto attending their classes and by implication attaining a comparative advantage.

The statement further stated that SOKAPU has consistently called for the reopening of the Kafanchan campus but Governor Nasir El-rufai has deliberately refused to heed to its call or those of other well-meaning Nigerians.