Southern Senators Forum pledges to uphold national unity

By Christiana Ekpa

Southern Senators Forum from the southern part of the country yesterday pledged to use their positions to strengthen and uphold national unity.

This was against the agitation by various sectional groups across the country,

Peoples Daily reports that, the body came barely a year after the Northern Senators Forum revived it union headed by Abdullahi Adamu ( APC Nassaraw West)

The Southern Forum had their last Forum between 2006 to 2007 under the leadership of the then Senate President, Ken Nnamani and Ifeanyi Ararume as Chairman.

The Senators believe that the ongoing efforts of the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo must be supported by all Nigerians, which prompted their coming together under one group.

The Forum, in a bid to achieve their objective, on Wednesday inaugurated it’s executive committee to steer the affairs of the forum in this 8th Senate.

Announcing the development after the caucus’ inaugural meeting, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio explained that the group is apolitical because it cuts across the various parties represented in the Senate.

“We have the northern senators forum. We have not had the southern senators forum, when they take decisions from the north we will also take deacons from the south and from there we have a united voice in order to consolidate on the unity of the country”

“We must get closer to the grassroots We must ensure we take decision that will enable us get closer to our people. that we provide a shoulder they can lean on”

“We are alive to our responsibilities. It is not just to pass bills We will take on topical issues that will alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians like security and creation of employment. We will make Nigeria one”

According to him, Senator Hope Uzodinma from south east Nigeria has emerged Chairman of the soutern senators caucus while Senator Lanre Tejuoso from the south west, is to serve as the group’s Vice Chairman.

Other members in the executive committee of the group are, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who will serve as the publicity Secretary, Senator Duro Fasheyi is the Auditor, while Senator Stella Oduah who is the only female senator in the executive committee is to serve as the Welfare officer.

Speaking to news men at the end of its meeting, Chairman of the group, Senator Hope Uzodinma said the southern Senators caucus is poised to play vital role in strengthening the unity of Nigeria going by the recent agitation by various sectional groups across the country.