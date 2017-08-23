Speaker Dogara rejoices with Sultan at 61

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 61st Birthday Anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, the Speaker described the Sultan as a man of peace who had used his position to build bridges across religious and cultural divides.

He said: “His Eminence has over the years endeared himself to all segments of the society for demonstrating both in words and in deeds that he is a true man of peace by always preaching unity, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.”

While paying tribute to the traditional ruler for using his position both as the Sultan of Sokoto and as President- General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria(SCIA) to preach and promote unity in diversity and build bridges of love, peace and friendship, Dogara prayed that the Sultan’s reign would continue to witness remarkable socio- economic development of his subjects, the Sultanate, Sokoto state and the nation.