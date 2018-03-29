Sports, labour ministers present score-cards to FEC

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Ministers of Sports and Youth Development and Labour and Employment (State), Solomn Dalung and Steven Ocheni, yesterday gave accounts of their stewardship to the Federal Executive Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, Dalung said “The major highlights of the achievements of the Ministry of Sports are the democratisation of the national federation by the ministry as a policy trust. I have gone a long way by improving performances in sports. It has also rebuild the confidence of our athletes which is giving the Ministry the desirable results we are having.

“Before 2017, the situation in the national federations where the Minister had the power to appoint 150 board members and these were seen as political appointments which were counterproductive to the progress and development of sports and we have overcome that.

“We also analysed national federations and their performances one after the other and of course it has been harvest of medals since the reforms in the national federations.

“Then we looked at the issue of youth development where the ministry has reviewed the national youth policy which was reviewed last since 2009 and we presented to council for approval and we looked at youths empowerment programmes of the Ministry which trained 400 young people in 2015 and 500 have been trained in 2018 in agro allied services including physical and leadership training. The beneficiaries are usually given take off grants which enable them to establish themselves.”

Ocheni on his own said, “At the Council today, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment presented its status report on the activities of the Ministry from 2015 to date.

“We looked at different regulations that have been put in place by this administration. Now looked at the Employee Compensation Act, this is a committee that is ongoing and of course under a different regulation particularly the driving at work regulation jobs of up to about fifteen thousand unemployed Nigerians or graduates that likely to be employed if this regulation comes into effect. The committee that works in the employee compensation act is about to round off and in a very short while the report of this committee will be made public.

“Then we have the youth employment scheme under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, this is anchored by the National Directorate of Employment where unemployed graduates are taught how to be self-sustaining not all about looking for white collar jobs. For instance, each state of the federation is given an opportunity to have up to minimum of 2000 employment for unemployed graduates. The programme of the ministry centers mainly on job creation.”