Spouse of Boko Haram factional leader arrested

•As troops kill 21 insurgents

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

The Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Tuesday said its intelligence operatives have intercepted two teenage girls, comprising an ex-wife of the factional leader of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, Mamman Nur.

State Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdu, while parading the girls at a press briefing in Maiduguri, said they were suspected to have been smuggled from Sambisa Forest into the town to wreak havoc on innocent civilians.

Abdu hinted that one of the girls, a 15-year-old Fatima Mohammed Kabir, confessed being an ex-wife to Mamman Nur and that medical test proved that she is carrying a four-month pregnancy and is infected with HIV.

He added that the other lady, a 14-year-old Amina Salisu, has equally admitted married to two seperate Boko Haram members in Sambisa forest.

The commandant further revealed that the girls were found loitering at the popular Kano motor park in Maiduguri metroplist and that upon extensive interrogation, they confessed to have been sneaked in into Maiduguri for possible suicide attacks.

The commandant explained that after proper investigation, the command would hand them over to the appropriate authority for next line of action.

However, in a seperate interview with journalists, the girls denied that they were on any suicide mission, saying the escaped from the Boko

Haram camp in Sambisa and surrendered to the troops in Bita village, Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

Fatima claimed that she hailed from Gwoza town and was abducted by the insurgents and taken to Sambisa three years ago.

“Iam an indigene of Gwoza town, one day Boko Haram stormed our town, killed many people and kidnapped me. Since then, I have been living in the dreaded forest and being married from one Boko commander to another. I was tired of that horrifying life so one day I resolved fleeing which I succeeded. As I was runing, I saw team of military men and quickly rushed to them and narrated my ordeal”, Fatima said.

“They sympathised with and took me to their colleagues in Gwoza, who in turn conveyed me to Kano motor park in Maiduguri and gave me the sum of N3,000 and say I should use it for food and transport to look for my parents in one of the camps for the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs. So while staying there till night, stranded with nowhere to go, some operatives of the civil defence apprehended us and taken here”, she further added.

Amina also corraborated Fatima’s narrations, saying she hailed from Gulak town in Adamawa state but was abducted and taken to Sambisa two years in Sambisa.

Fatima equally said she was married to two insurgents, who later abandoned her and fled from Sambisa.

Meanwhile, troops on clearance operations on Monday at Jarawa village in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno, rescued 1,623 captives held by remnants of Boko Haram terrorists after they neutralised 21 terrorists in a battle, an official said.

According to a statement issued by the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, the troops also recovered 3 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 565222414, 563729686 and UF 3646, a 36 hand grenade, 12 cutlasses and four motorcycles.

“The rescued persons have been escorted to Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, while all the children were vaccinated,” Mr. Usman, a brigadier general said.

He said the troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade also cleared terrorists from Deima, Artano, Saduguma, Duve, Bardo, Kala, Bok, Msherde and Ahirde settlements, based on tip off.

“One significant aspect of this operation is that the unit noted for its experience in battle, resilience and bravery did not record any casualty,” the army spokesman said.