Stakeholders back institute for salesmanship professionals

By Umar Muhammad Puma

Stakeholders have thrown their support behind the House of Representatives move to establish Institute of Chartered Sales Professionals of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CICBN).

The support was given at a public hearing in Abuja organized by the House Committee on Commerce to aggregate public views on the matter.

The two bills tilted “A bill for an Act to establish the Institute of Chartered Sales Professionals of Nigeria to regulate the Standard of Practices of Salesmanship in Nigeria and Other Related Matters”, and “A bill for an Act to Establish the Chartered Institute of Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CICBN) and Other Matters.”

Sales Professional, Dele Sobowale while supporting the first bill, said that establishing a legal framework to regulate the conduct and activities of salesmen in Nigeria would improve standardization of goods and service.

He said: “It is long overdue in Nigeria. Like law, engineering, we need an institute to regulate the activities of sales professionals. The whole purpose of production is consumption.

“Selling has been neglected, left in the hands of everybody. No regulatory body to govern the people doing the job. People need to be trained. Selling has its own bodies of knowledge and standards.”

Also speaking, Arthur Ozuigbo from Institute of Chartered Sales Professionals of Nigeria, ICSPN said that sales professionals needed some certified recognition.

Earlier, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Abdulahi Farouk stated that the establishment of the institute would engender “Standard of knowledge and skills to be attained by members seeking to be professionals; the conduct of professional examinations leading to awards by the institute; ensure that there are no quacks”.

On the second bill, Mr Benson Lawal, a stakeholder from Nigerian Commodity Exchange, (NCE), said that CICBN would provide professional training for its members for effective service delivery.

The bill also received support from other Non Governmental Organizations, such as Every Woman Agricultural Empowerment Initiative and Prime Cooperative from Benue State.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Sylvester Ogbaga said that the Committee would collate the inputs in preparing the final report.