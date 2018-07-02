Stakeholders harp on gender mainstreaming

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections, relevant stakeholders at the weekend renewed the call for gender mainstreaming to boost women participation in the decision making process.

The call was made at the inaugural conference and official launch of Women Leadership Institute (WLI), held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) auditorium, Abuja.

Delivering her opening remarks, Founder/chairperson of WLI and former Aviation Minister, Dr. (Mrs) Kema Chikwe lamented what she described as the increasing obstacles on the path of the woman to conquer her fears, noting that until institutional, economic, cultural and political impediments were cast away; the road to national reawakening would continue to be a long one.

The former Ambassador of Nigeria to Ireland equally harped on the need for an elaborate legislative agenda to improve the cause of the woman in her quest to use her potentials for the betterment of the nation and the society at large.

According to her, “So far, in Africa and in particular reference to Nigeria, no university offers a degree or diploma in Women/Gender Studies which would have essentially helped to neutralise the perception of African societies about women.

“At best, Women/Gender Studies are subsumed under social sciences,” Chikwe stated, adding however that “The Diploma earned at WLI will go a long way to introducing a new strategy for overcoming the contemporary challenges of women leadership posed by discrimination of any form and thereby acclaiming the assertion that in future, there will be no female leaders; there will just be leaders.”

The WLI founder called on the 8th Assembly not to relent until the passage of the women empowerment bill now before the federal parliament.

In her words, “Only last year in Nigeria, the bill on women could not pass at the National Assembly. The passage of this wholesome bill is a challenge not only to Nigerian women but also the society at large who must be united in action and consistent in creating more effective strategies to give women, who constitute more than 50 per cent of Nigerian population, their rightful place in leadership positions”.

She added however, that all hope was not lost, notwithstanding the delay in passing the bill “There is yet a window,” she continued, “to pass that bill especially when the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu while addressing women in parliament recently, lamented that Nigeria ranked 168th in parliament in the index of women development, referring to the situation as abysmal for women representation in governance in Nigeria.”

Recalling her practical experience in politics, the former PDP National Woman Leader counselled intending female politicians to acquaint themselves with the rudiments of the game, starting with the erection of grassroots structures to enable them relate with their roots.

She added, , “Women generally need to have a grasp of the structures of politics and the processes that lead to contesting elections. Many young women who desire to go into politics are not familiar with the idea that politics has a heavy component of grassroots exposure that is no class discriminatory especially if you want to contest elections. “There is no shortcut to it and you cannot discriminate or select the voters,” she added.

Echoing this position, a panel session moderated by Development expert, Anthony Ubani with a thematic focus on “Courage to Lead,” argued that the way to the overall development goal of any nation is for women to be at liberty to pursue their dreams without any form of limitation.

Ifedayo Durosimi, a sales and marketing executive tasked women to believe in themselves, saying, “We as women should know who we are.

Once you start to believe in yourself, not caring what people say about you; the journey has begun for you and the younger ones would begin to emulate you.

The event was chaired by the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce.