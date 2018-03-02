State govs rubber stamps on security matters -Ex gov. Babangida

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Former Governor of Niger State and Chairman, Board of Trustee of Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation Aliyu Babangida has decried that state governors are a mere glorified Chief Security Officers of their states

He stated this yesterday at Government House, Makurdi when the Foundation paid a condolence visit on Governor Samuel Ortom on the massacre of over 73 persons killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen on new year’s day.

Babangida noted that state governors do not have control over security apparatus in their domain as they are answerable to federal authorities.

He recalled that as a governor, he established cordial relationship with the security agencies in payment of their allowances as well as purchase of vehicles.

On the security situation in the state, Aliyu stressed the need for honesty and objectivity in recognizing the pains and suffering the Benue people are going through I , adding that the perpetrators must be arrested.

He also, emphasized the need to imbibe the principle and sense of Justice that once kept the North as one region.

“There is need for unity not only in the country but in the North.

Whatever will affect the unity of North should be nipped in the bud.

Intelligence gathering should lie with the common people. Traditional rulers should be empowered to do more intelligence job to help the governors”, Babangida said.

Chairman, Advisory Council of the Foundation, Rtd. Justice Mamman Nasjr said the insecurity in Benue is created by some unknown forces not from the north, assuring that they would do their best to restoration of peace a d unity in the State and North.

Erstwhile Governor of Benue State Gabriel Suswam who doubles as vice chairman of the Foundation lamented that what is happening to Benue people totally negates the principle and spirit of togetherness of the north.

In response, Governor Samuel Ortom lauded the contribution of late Sir Ahmadu Bello in ensuring peace and unity of the north and country.

He urged the Foundation to evoke the spirit of the late Sarduna of Sokoto and first Prime Minister of Northern Nigeria in the restoration of peace and unity in our communities.